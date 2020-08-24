2020 Kentucky Derby Bets: Tiz The Law Can Go For Broke, But Others Are a Threat

The Kentucky Derby this year is one of the sporting events that underwent a tough schedule change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a series of challenging Derby trails, the colts will now face their final destination this September 5, 2020, as the Run for the Roses will finally execute at Churchill Downs.

Remember that the Kentucky Derby is one of the most anticipated horse racing shows in the United States that features more than a million-dollar prize at stake. The horses have to pass many Derby trails and prep races before they can get a slot in the Run For The Roses. Aside from that, the Derby today will only feature twenty horses in the field.

Thus, as you look forward to bet the Kentucky Derby online with TVG, we give you the top five heaviest favorites in today’s odds ranking. These horses have shown toughness and strength to earn the best spots in the Derby trail. Apart from that, they are huge favorites as we inch a week before the Kentucky Derby settles. Let’s get started.

Tiz The Law

Expectedly, Tiz The Law is the big favorite in the upcoming Run For The Roses, settling at the top spot. Throughout the history of the Kentucky Derby, only a few horses emerged as a top notcher in the odds ranking after their bids, and Tiz The Law is one of them. He’s one of the few horses that set the bar high with regards to a colt’s present achievements.

After Tiz The Law sent his bid to the Derby, he started to contend in the prep races since the first quarter of this year. He slew winning performances in many significant races, like the Florida Derby, Holy Bull Stakes, Belmont Stakes, and the recently concluded Travers Stakes. Today, he is the most talked colt in the Derby, and if he makes it this September, his winning streak will continue, and he might vie for the Triple Crown.

Art Collector

Out of many horses who dreams to settle next to Tiz the Law, Art Collector seems to be successful and is now his closest contender. After being trained by Thomas Drury, Art Collector has impressively blossomed well as a dirt router. Although he only had few starts during the last two quarters, his recent wins boosted his racing figure.

Last July 11, 2020, Art Collector competed and won in the Blue Grass Stakes, where he left everyone in awe showing a speed that leaves everyone behind him. A month after that, he saddled up in the Runhappy Ellis Park Derby, where he did not have second thoughts of impressing everyone, taking the title home effortlessly.

Honor A.P.

Tiz The Law might need to hustle harder as Honor A.P. is another threat to the Derby this September. His stocks impressively soared high sitting next to Art Collector after he dominated the Santa Anita Derby last June. But Honor A.P. did not contend in the Belmont Stakes for some reason and proceeded to Santa Anita, where he was a sure winner.

Because of this, his trainer John A. Shirreffs brought him to Churchill Downs to challenge all the big favorites. Not only is he a Santa Anita Derby titleholder, but Honor A.P. has also won significant placements in other competitions. He placed as a runner-up after entering the Shared Belief Stakes and San Felipe Stakes.

King Guillermo

Talking about a “dark horse” who knows how to come out victorious out of nowhere, King Guillermo is the name you can trust. After his stint in the Pulpit Stakes late last year, where he only got the third place, he rose on top as he found a way out to end up winning the Tampa Bay Derby held last March 7, 2020.

Not only that, but he also participated in the Arkansas Derby last May and won second place. Although King Guillermo took a rest and never saddled up in the recent races, he is surely ready to challenge all the Derby hopefuls in the next few days. If he makes it, then it will be his biggest accomplishment for his entire horse racing career.

N.Y. Traffic

If the other Derby challengers above have fewer yet significant racing achievements, NY Taffics is the opposite. This horse has worked in many horse racing competitions since last year and comes with a colorful racing form. He has many experiences that might serve as his key to turn down the heavy favorites.

Last July, he participated in the Haskell Stakes and settled in second place. Aside from that, he jousted in the Louisiana Derby and Matt Winn Stakes, where he both got the first-runner up. In the Risen Star Stakes, he competed with other Derby hopefuls and managed to clinch third place.

Takeaway

The Kentucky Derby this year is about to redeem it’s controversial version last year as it will feature the strongest horses. Not only are they tough, but these colts have dominated the trails and prep races. Some of them were even undefeated. Thus, there is no reason not to watch this show and see who has the guts to earn the million-dollar prize at stake.