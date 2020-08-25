Lucas Giolito throws first no-hitter of 2020 as White Sox blank Pirates

There was no fans in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night but history was still made. Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito threw the first no-hitter of the 2020 MLB season on Tuesday night, blanking the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0.

Gilito was dominant in his performance, throwing 101 pitches with 74 of those as strikes. He walked just 1 batter, the lone blemish on his stat line and struck out 13:

LUCAS GIOLITO DID IT pic.twitter.com/7dFkR2Afdq — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 26, 2020

This is the first no-hitter for the White Sox since Philip Humber’s perfect game on April 21, 2012 and the 19th no-hitter in franchise history.

After a rocky first start of the season, Giolito has found his groove and has been really damn good of late. With the White Sox offense buzzing, a pitcher like Giolito near the top of the rotation is a huge bonus. Things are trending upwards for the South Siders in 2020…