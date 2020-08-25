Latest:

CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

WHITE SOX 

Lucas Giolito throws first no-hitter of 2020 as White Sox blank Pirates

CCS Staff 0 Comments ,

There was no fans in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night but history was still made. Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito threw the first no-hitter of the 2020 MLB season on Tuesday night, blanking the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0.

Gilito was dominant in his performance, throwing 101 pitches with 74 of those as strikes. He walked just 1 batter, the lone blemish on his stat line and struck out 13:

This is the first no-hitter for the White Sox since Philip Humber’s perfect game on April 21, 2012 and the 19th no-hitter in franchise history.

After a rocky first start of the season, Giolito has found his groove and has been really damn good of late. With the White Sox offense buzzing, a pitcher like Giolito near the top of the rotation is a huge bonus. Things are trending upwards for the South Siders in 2020…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *