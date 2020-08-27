ChiCitySports.com welcomes “Keepin it 100” with Phil Ottochian and Shayne Marsaw

They are back!

After a brief hiatus, Phil Ottochian and Shayne Marsaw are back with their new show that promises to deliver Bears news for the diehard fans. No sugar coating anything, these guys give it to you straight with their honest takes and analysis of the Bears and the rest of the NFL.

ChiCitySports.com is expanding our Chicago Bears coverage just in time for the upcoming 2020 NFL season. On Thursday, August 27th, ChiCitySports.com will stream the first episode of “Keepin it 100” a new show coming joining the ChiCitySports.com Podcast Network.

The guys will hit the air at 8:00 p.m. CST TONIGHT for a sneak preview and official announcement!

With years of experience, Ottochian and Marsaw will deliver some of the best Bears content on the web on their new live show airing weekly on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch as well as their new podcast. Phil and Shayne will also have some exciting news concerning the future of “The Tape Never Lies”!

You can find ALL content from Phil and Shayne on ChiCitySports.com, our message board and social channels throughout the football season!