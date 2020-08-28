‘Keepin It 100’ Chicago Bears Podcast: Intro Episode

On Thursday, we officially announced our new partnership with Phil Ottochian and Shayne Marsaw to bring the newest Chicago Bears podcast to ChiCitySports: “Keepin It 100”. And while the podcast doesn’t officially launch until next week with a live show on Wednesday night, the guys gave their introduction with a very special first episode.

Phil and Shayne will broadcast LIVE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. EDT throughout the 2020 Chicago Bears season. Make sure to check out the live shows as well as our official Chicago Bears message board!

