Report: Chicago White Sox targeting starting pitcher ahead of trade deadline

As we sit just past the midway point of this 60-game MLB season, the 2020 trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams will have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday, August 31st to make some moves and it’s expected that both Chicago teams will be active.

For the Chicago White Sox, they sit at 20-12 and in a three-way tie for first place in the AL Central with the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins. Their recent surge has put them in contention to make a run at the playoffs and make some noise this season.

But with just a few days until the trade deadline, the buzz surrounding the White Sox comes in the form of a starting pitcher. Multiple reports suggest the White Sox will make a move to land another starter and a few big names have popped up.

Both Lance Lynn and Dylan Bundy are interesting names to watch for in connection with the White Sox. Lynn is having a fantastic season in Texas as he’s 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA, and a WHIP of 0.86. With Texas likely out of contention, the Rangers will be looking to land some prospects for the starter.

As for Bundy, he’s 3-2 with a 2.58ERA and a WHIP of 0.89 for the Angels this season. I imagine Lynn would have the higher price tag over Ray and Bundy but would the White Sox be willing to pay that just for a shot to win it all in this season?

It sure as heck sounds like it and it will make for a very interesting end of season stretch.

