Report: Chicago White Sox targeting starting pitcher ahead of trade deadline

As we sit just past the midway point of this 60-game MLB season, the 2020 trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams will have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday, August 31st to make some moves and it’s expected that both Chicago teams will be active.

For the Chicago White Sox, they sit at 20-12 and in a three-way tie for first place in the AL Central with the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins. Their recent surge has put them in contention to make a run at the playoffs and make some noise this season.

But with just a few days until the trade deadline, the buzz surrounding the White Sox comes in the form of a starting pitcher. Multiple reports suggest the White Sox will make a move to land another starter and a few big names have popped up.

#WhiteSox are looking at starting pitchers on the trade market, and #Rangers RHP Lance Lynn is one name they’re considering. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 29, 2020

White Sox have talked about Lance Lynn and Robbie Ray. Lynn obviously has high price tag. Expect them to add pitching. South Siders tied for 1st and going for it. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 29, 2020

Both Lance Lynn and Dylan Bundy are interesting names to watch for in connection with the White Sox. Lynn is having a fantastic season in Texas as he’s 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA, and a WHIP of 0.86. With Texas likely out of contention, the Rangers will be looking to land some prospects for the starter.

As for Bundy, he’s 3-2 with a 2.58ERA and a WHIP of 0.89 for the Angels this season. I imagine Lynn would have the higher price tag over Ray and Bundy but would the White Sox be willing to pay that just for a shot to win it all in this season?

It sure as heck sounds like it and it will make for a very interesting end of season stretch.