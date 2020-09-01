Chicago Bears favorites to land Leonard Fournette?

The big NFL news this week so far has been the release of running back Leonard Fournette from the Jacksonville Jaguars and it may have come at a time where the Chicago Bears could make a run at him.

It was just under a week ago when running back David Montgomery went down with a groin injury. The Bears expect him to miss 2-4 weeks at best, leaving his status for Weeks 1 and 2 in doubt. But could the Bears make a run at the former Pro Bowl back Fournette? Vegas seems to think so…

According to BetOnline, the Bears are tied with the New England Patriots for the best odds to land the 25-year-old running back:

Fournette cleared Waivers on Tuesday, as expected and is now free to sign with any team.

While Fournette doesn’t fit the Bears offensive system, he is the type of player that could be worth taking a shot on at a low price. He’s still a very good running back and would be a big benefit to have while Montgomery is out.

But will the Bears make the move?