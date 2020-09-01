The Big Red Bus Episode 1: Coaching change, impact on Chicago Bulls and more!

The newest podcast to join the ChiCitySports Podcast Network is officially here! Introducing “The Big Red Bus”, a Chicago Bulls podcast hosted by See Red Fred and Doug Thonus, two die-hard Bulls fans who aim to provide you with some of the best coverage of the team on the web.

Each week, the duo will release one new episode with the goal being to give Bulls fans the latest on the franchisee as they enter a critical time in the rebuild.

In episode 1 the guys break down the latest on the coaching change including possible candidates, what the firing of Jim Boylen means for the team and more! Give it a listen below:

Listen to “The Big Red Bus: A Chicago Bulls Podcast” on Spreaker.

You can follow Fred on Twitter here and Doug on Twitter here! The podcast will be available via iTunes, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitcher and more!

Don’t forget to stop by our Chicago Bulls forums to discuss the latest on the team!