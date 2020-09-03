Chicago Cubs announce plans for DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field

As soon as Illinois legalized gambling (and years before, honestly) many wondered what sportsbooks would pop up across the city of Chicago. Currently, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines and Horseshoe in Hammond, Indiana are the closest sportsbooks for Chicago residents.

But that is about to change.

On Thursday, news broke that the Cubs had reached a multi-year agreement with DraftKings and will eventually bring a Sportsbook to Wrigley Field, one of the first betting operations at a major US pro sports venue.The Cubs are also the first MLB team to commit to having a Sportsbook inside of the stadium.

Crains Business reporter Danny Ecker broke the story early on Thursday morning:

Crains Business reporter Danny Ecker broke the story early on Thursday morning.

The exact location of the Sportsbook at Wrigley Field is still to be determined, but the Cubs do have some options outside of the stadium too.

DraftKings co-founder and president Matt Kalish told ESPN:

“It might be the Cubs to win, maybe a few props like first home run, then stroll into the game at 6:45, sit down, sweat my bets and cheer on the Cubs. Then, after the game I can stop back at the DraftKings book, relax with my friends, get some food and drink and think about the next day’s game, maybe put in a few more tickets.”

The full details including financial information was not disclosed and the Sportsbook opening could still be a few more years away but this is great news for bettors in the city. Being able to watch a game at Wrigley Field while betting at the Sportsbook will be a cool and unique experience.

The Cubs’ franchise would also take advantage of the benefits that come along with legalized sports gambling in Illinois, right inside their own stadium.