Report: Chicago Bulls expected to show interest in Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls may have a new head coaching candidate on their roster.

After news broke that Billy Donovan and the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to mutually part ways after five seasons, a new report out suggests that the Bulls may take a look at the former head coach. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday night that the Bulls are expected to show interest in Donovan:

The Chicago Bulls are expected to have an interest in considering Donovan for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. The Bulls are just completing a first-round of interviews with several candidates. https://t.co/jUHQ2kiuEo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

The Bulls made the move to fire Jim Boylen last month and since then a few names have been connected to the team including Dan Craig, Mark Jackson, and Wes Unseld among others. But now a new name enters the mix and it’s one with some experience.

Donovan spent five seasons with Oklahoma City after coaching the Florida Gators at the college level. In those five seasons, Donovan went 243–157 over those five seasons and made the playoffs in each year. However, he failed to make it past the first round in each of those seasons.

This coaching search appears to be moving fast and with Donovan in the mix, the Bulls could be ready to make their move any time now.