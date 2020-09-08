Why Do People Love Sports Racing?

Millions of people across the globe love following the sport of car racing. Some people try to replicate the thrill of motorsport racing by playing casino games like book of the dead but nothing can compare to the live action of sports racing

Speed

Human nature is to love the thrill of speed and many of us are adrenaline junkies. Certainly, most people who have fallen in love with racing sports cars live a fast-paced lifestyle. Whether you follow Formula One, Nascar Racing, Indy Car or even Go Karting, Speed is the order of the day.

The Cars

There really is something quite beautiful about the different wide variety of racing sport cars. They are slick and pleasing to the eye. Every little kid dreams of one day owning or racing a sports car, which is quite understandable with how beautiful all the cars look.

Sports racing cars handle very differently to your normal everyday car on the city roads. There are a lot more car driving skills needed when driving them. Not everybody was born to be a racing driver, even though many think they are.

The shiny colours, the way the cars are built to help produce the best speeds possible and the overall look of them really shows the true beauty and skill behind the way they are built.

Unity

Fans of motor sport racing feel a sense of unity and belonging within their group, as they know they are a part of something they all enjoy. For many it goes way beyond just a hobby. It becomes their passion and one of the most important things in their life. Finding a group of other people who feel the same way as you is really something special.

Fitness

It takes a lot out of the human body to be a racing car driver. Although many may think it is not as demanding as some sports like football or rugby, it is every bit as hard wearing on the body.

Drivers will wear protective clothing whilst driving in case of any accidents, which can become very hot and sweaty. It is estimated racing car drivers can lose up to 4kg of their body weight in sweat in just a two hour racing session.

Their heart rates can go up to 190bpm during a race, due to the adrenaline the body experiences.

Danger

As previously mentioned, many humans are thrill seekers.

It makes them feel alive and tingles their senses. The fear of the possibility of crashing and the adrenaline felt from going at such fast speeds gets the bloody pumping in the human body.

It makes them feel alive and tingles their senses. The fear of the possibility of crashing and the adrenaline felt from going at such fast speeds gets the bloody pumping in the human body.

Even if you just follow car sports racing on the television, you can sense the danger that the drivers most feel and it certainly is quite a thrill.

Variety Of Races

If you love sports car racing there are so many different varieties of races to follow. Whether you love the speeds and skill of Formula One or the tension and drama of stock car racing, there really is something for everyone.

Every different type of sport car racing involves a different set of car driving skills, whether it is speed, handling of the car or tactics, it varies from race to race

Individual Sport

Although there is normally always a bigger backroom team with car racing, the drivers themselves are at the front of the team and are the key player. Without the drivers there are no races.

The glory of winning at an individual sport can sometimes feel greater than when playing as a team in sports like rugby and football. You are out there as one person and the difference between winning and losing comes down to just your skill set and decision making. The pressure is all on the one individual, which is why it makes it such a great sport to both watch and partake.

As you can see there are many reasons why people love racing sports cars but it mainly comes down to the pure speed and adrenaline.

There really is nothing like racing sports cars. It helps you remember those days as a kid looking at the bright shiny fast cars wishing that one day you could be the driver in that car going at super speeds. It helps you become a big kid again!