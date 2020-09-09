DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Outstanding Odds for the Chiefs vs Texans in NFL Week 1

The offers keep increasing, and fans of football will find themselves reaping all the benefits. Since DraftKings Sportsbook has a tremendous amount of competition in Illinois and other legal sports betting, the company has decided to offer the Chiefs at +101 for the opener to the National Football League season.

This might sound too good to be accurate, but it’s legitimate. The company is offering +101 on the spread, not on the odds. Since DraftKings Sportsbook is now legal and available in a total of six states, the company is providing an incredible offer for any of its users. On top of that, new users can register and get a sign-up bonus of $1,000.

These odds are already available and will continue to be that way until 8:20 PM on September 10, when kickoff occurs. To cover the spread of +101, the Chiefs will be listed at -110 odds by DraftKings Sportsbook. Essentially, this means that the Chiefs either need to win or not lose the game by anything more than 100 points. It’s nearly impossible for this not to occur since the largest win margin in any NFL game has been 73 points.

It’s clear that DraftKings is using this as a unique way to promote its sportsbook, and it’s likely to work. It makes sense that they are trying something new to bring in players in Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and other states as the NFL season starts to get underway. Also, DraftKings has recently been launched at Casino Queen Sportsbook in Illinois as of August.

The details about the promotion are as follows:

All users can enjoy the promotion

The odds are available from September 1 through September 10 at 8:20 PM

Bets are capped at $50 per user

Users must access the rewards and promotions tab and choose the KC+101 offer

The boost in bet slip has to be selected before a bet is placed.

The promo excludes free bets, voided bets, live bets, cash-out bets, odds boost, and parlays

To get an idea of how much value this is from DraftKings, consider that other sportsbooks have the Texans vs. Chiefs game at a 10.5 spread. The Chiefs are favored by 10 points. When using this offer, that value goes up 110 points to create an outrageous obvious bet. Since all users can make up to a $50 bet, there’s no reason not to take advantage of it if your state has legal online sports betting.