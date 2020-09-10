‘Keepin It 100’ Podcast: Episode 2 – Bears vs Lions, Adam Rank and More!

Join Draft Dr. Phil Ottochian, Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw and “The Barber” Claudio Fernicola for “Keepin It 100” as they get you ready for Week 1 Bears vs Lions!

The guys break down the matchup and are joined by NFL Network’s Adam Rank to discuss the Bears’ QB situation, this week’s game and more!

You can listen to the new podcast below:

Segments:

Bears Hour Live Promo (13:33)

Trubisky Talk with Phil and Shayne (17:42)

Defense Talk (44:18)

Eddie Goldman Sitting Out (56:02)

Adam Rank Joins the Show (59:58)

Cars Keys (1:34:00)

Cole Kmet and the Tight Ends (2:21:42)

Dumbest Tweets of the Week (2:37:17)

Best Tweets of the Week (3:11:50)

Week 1 Predictions (3:26:59)

#SpencerStrong Shoutout Segment (3:37:55)

You can watch a replay of the stream below:

