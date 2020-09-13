Latest:

Alec Mills throws no-hitter for Chicago Cubs

For the second time this season, there has been a no-hitter in Major League Baseball. And for the second time, it’s been a Chicago baseball team.

Earlier in the year it was Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito that threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates and now Cubs’ pitcher Alec Mills has also accomplished the feat. Mills threw a no-hitter on Sunday in Milwaukee, shutting down the Brewers at Miller Park:

The no-hitter by Mills is the 16th in franchise history and the last one since Jake Arrieta did it in the 2016 season.  Mills has been a nice addition to Chicago’s rotation, giving them a solid number four starter. He should earn a chance to pitch in the playoffs as the home stretch of the 2020 season is here.

