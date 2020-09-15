Chicago Bulls PG Coby White named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

In what was another rebuilding season for the Chicago Bulls, one of the lone bright spots was the play of rookie point guard Coby White.

The former University North Carolina standout was selected No. 7 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Bulls and turned in an impressive rookie season. Despite struggling early on, White hit a new gear when the calendar flipped to 2020 and is now being rewarded for it.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that White was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second-Team:

2019-20 NBA All-Rookie teams: First team: Ja Morant, Kendrick Nunn, Zion Williamson, Brandon Clarke, Eric Paschall Second team: Coby White, Tyler Herro, Terence Davis II, PJ Washington, Rui Hachimura — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2020

In his first season in the NBA, White averaged 13. 2 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from the field. After the slow start, White got hot towards the end of the season scoring 20+ points in 8 of his final 9 games before COVID postponed the season.

During that stretch, White scored 30+ points three times showing off his scoring ability.

White is a piece the Bulls can build around and with a new coaching staff coming in, we are excited to see what he can do in this new system.