Exam Dumps vs. Practice Tests: Which Option to Choose If You Are an Expert Passing Microsoft MS101 Exam?

The Microsoft MS-101 exam is taken by the Microsoft 365 enterprise administrators who want to certify their knowledge of how to plan, evaluate, migrate, deploy, and manage the services associated with Microsoft 365. They are responsible for the management of tasks associated with ExamCollection VCE Practice Test Dumps for an enterprise, which includes security, identities, compliance, and some other supporting technologies. They are the experts in the sector, and it is no wonder that they may want to verify their skills with the Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert certificate.

Despite the fact that these specialists can know and do a lot, they may still not be aware of some details. This is why if you plan to become one of these certified experts, you should take the Microsoft MS-101 test. It lasts 120 minutes and you have to clear 40-60 questions within this time limit. Apart from that, you should know that the MS-101 exam costs $165 and is available in English and Japanese. To pass this certification test, try to score more than 700 points while dealing with the following topics:

Implementation of modern device services (30-35%);

Implementation of Microsoft 365 security as well as management of threat (30-35%);

Management of Microsoft 365 compliance and governance (35-40%).

In this article, we will talk about the most popular options that the learners can choose in preparation for their Microsoft MS-101 exam. So, let’s dive into it!

Practice tests vs. exam dumps

These two are the most popular prep options among all the students. Basically, practice tests and exam dumps are the files with questions and answers that you may have during your actual test. The differences are in the delivery of the content. Practice tests often go with specific software that you can use to make a whole simulation for you to evaluate your level of preparedness. On the other hand, dumps are those questions that are dumped by the applicants who have actually taken the exam earlier. So, let's look at what are even the benefits of using any of these effective tools.

Pros of using practice tests

There are unlimited benefits of practice tests and the most prominent ones are as follows:

They help the individuals assess themselves so that at the right time their weak and strong areas can be discovered and they can overcome their weaknesses for passing the exam with the desired marks.

They provide you with an actual exam environment, so you will be able to get used to facing any stress you might encounter on the actual testing day.

They help you become well-practiced and develop the relevant skills regarding solving questions at a different pace and according to different strategies.

Pros of using exam dumps

Exam dumps are the best assistants during your preparation when you already have prep options to go for. They are like the intermediate phase between study guides and video or training courses and other materials. Therefore, they are may not be so useful without other materials.

Which of the options is better?

Of course, it depends on your preferences, but most candidates opt for both options. Based on their pros, you will get more advantages of using both of them during the time you need. Thus, practice tests and exam dumps are extremely beneficial in helping you to know where you stand in terms of your preparation and giving you answers to the questions so you can make the concepts a lot clear.

In a nutshell

Now that you have acquired the basic details of the MS-101 exam and know about the features of using practice tests and exam dumps, it should be clear for you that you will need to put a lot of efforts. However, according to the fact that being an expert in the field may already be tough enough, you will deal with this task in no time.