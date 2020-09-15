Report: Allen Robinson asks for trade from Chicago Bears?

The divide between Robinson and the Bears runs deeper than that, though, as a league source told the Tribune that Robinson has asked about a possible trade.

Yikes.

Okay, a few things with this. Biggs is plugged in with the franchise so it’s hard to dispute the report and it very likely could be true which is worst-case scenario for the franchise. However, this could be another situation where Robinson’s agent has leaked some info to Biggs to try and push for an extension this week.

When meeting with the media last week, Robinson said that an extension isn’t his main priority right now and that he wants to focus on the games. Ryan Pace also said he doesn’t see last week as a deadline to get a deal done, leaving the door open.

The two sides haven’t reached an agreement just yet and it appears as if they are far apart. Will a trade happen or will Robinson play out the year and try to earn a new deal elsewhere?