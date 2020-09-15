Report: Allen Robinson asks for trade from Chicago Bears?
The Allen Robinson and Chicago Bears saga took yet another turn on Tuesday afternoon. Just hours after the talented wide receiver scrubbed the Bears off of his Instagram account, a new report suggests that he may have also asked for a trade as well.
The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs is reporting that Robinson has indeed asked for a trade from the Bears in his latest article on Tuesday afternoon. With Robinson unhappy about a deal not getting done, he’s ready to use his power and potentially get out of Chicago:
Star wide receiver Allen Robinson removed mentions of the Chicago Bears from his Twitter and Instagram accounts Tuesday, presumably because he’s frustrated at a lack of progress toward a contract extension.
The divide between Robinson and the Bears runs deeper than that, though, as a league source told the Tribune that Robinson has asked about a possible trade.
Yikes.
Okay, a few things with this. Biggs is plugged in with the franchise so it’s hard to dispute the report and it very likely could be true which is worst-case scenario for the franchise. However, this could be another situation where Robinson’s agent has leaked some info to Biggs to try and push for an extension this week.
When meeting with the media last week, Robinson said that an extension isn’t his main priority right now and that he wants to focus on the games. Ryan Pace also said he doesn’t see last week as a deadline to get a deal done, leaving the door open.
The two sides haven’t reached an agreement just yet and it appears as if they are far apart. Will a trade happen or will Robinson play out the year and try to earn a new deal elsewhere?