Top Inspiring Chicago Bears Quotes and Citations

The Chicago Bears have an amazing track record of success. They have the best winning percentage of any team at 575. Some people say that everybody loves a winner, so it’s easy to understand why the Bears are loved by millions of people of all ages. If you are wondering what makes this team successful, the answer could probably be ‘people’. The winningest team of all time is made of incredible players.

For instance, one of the most beloved Bears of all-time, Walter Payton, was an outstanding player that amassed almost 17,000 yards rushing with 110 TDs in just 13 seasons. Walter Payton was recognized as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher and was selected as the fifth-best player of all time by the NFL Network. This player, known as “Sweetness”, will forever be loved by not only football fans but the city of Chicago as a whole.

George Halas is the person behind the National Football League. He was so influential that the Bears even adopted his initials on the uniform. The players have ‘GSH’ on the sleeves of their jerseys. As a coach, George Halas amassed over 300 wins. He also even played for nine seasons at defensive end, isn’t it impressive?

George Halas once said ‘Many people flounder about in life because they do not have a purpose, an objective toward which to work’. And it seems to be true. Judging by his career and the colossal success that he reached, George Halas had big life goals. His determination towards objectives made him an outstanding man. During all his life, George Halas always had ambitions that didn’t leave time to struggle with life.

Another famous quote by George Halas is the following ‘Nobody who ever gave his best, regretted it’. This expression sounds very inspiring. Think about what way such an attitude can be adopted in your life and how it may influence your personal growth.

There are many students among the Chicago Bears fans. Some of them want to follow an example of Mitchell Trubisky and start their career in college. Mitchell Trubisky, a quarterback for the Chicago Bears, played college football and was drafted by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Making your dreams come true like it was with Mitchell, can be really difficult. College years are tough for those who combine studying and sports. That’s why students always seek help from different resources. One of them is Edubirdie’s ASA machine, an online tool that helps to generate an ASA citation. Referencing gets much easier with the ASA citation generator by Edubirdie. It also leaves some time to play football and improve your sports skills. As Mitchell Trubisky claimed ‘I’m human. I’m going to make mistakes, but I’m trying to do the best I can’, it is okay to make mistakes. But turning for help can significantly reduce them.

Mitchell Trubisky is the quarterback in NFL history who completed 70% of his passes, threw for three touchdowns, rushed for 50 or more yards, and rushed for a touchdown. Maybe the secret of his success is in his philosophy which is reflected in the following words of him ‘My job is to come in here and do the best I can to the best of my ability’. Doing his best helped Michael to hold a postseason yardage record with 303 yards and got an award of Pro Bowl selection in 2018.

If you often have doubts about what to do with your life and feel afraid to trust your intuition, remember what Matt Nagy once said: ‘You’ve just got to go with your gut feeling’. Maybe being somehow driven by intuition helped him to win NFL Coach of the Year in his first season with the team. Another encouraging expression by Matt Nagy helps to start appreciating criticism. He said: ‘You learn from any criticism. You learn from any self-criticism. And you learn from when you do things the right way: you try to keep going’. These words help to realize how valuable criticism may be and how to perceive it in the right way. Being criticized may be very beneficial if you treat it like a source of important information about yourself.

Most people easily get used to good things happening with them and stop appreciating the positive parts of their lives. And this is a big problem as some of us stop enjoying priceless time and taking pleasure in everyday activities. Chuck Pagano, the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears of the National Football League, claimed: ‘When you have things taken away, you promise you’ll never take anything for granted ever again’. Unfortunately, it works this way with most of us, we notice that we’ve had something worthwhile only when we lose it. When we feel the difference of not having something anymore, we can become grateful for many things in our lives. Don’t wait until this moment comes, start acknowledging all the marvelous things you have right now.

Author’s BIO

Vendy Adams is a writer and a fan of the Chicago Bears. As his work requires creativity, he seeks inspiration in the words of famous people. Vendy gathers all the uplifting sayings of outstanding sportspeople, including the members of the Chicago Bears. Their words boost his motivation to work harder and do his best in each aspect of life.