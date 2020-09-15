WR Allen Robinson scrubs Chicago Bears off his Instagram

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is frustrated with the lack of a contract extension and he’s making it known.

On Tuesday, following the Bears big Week 1 win over Detroit, it was noticed that Robinson had scrubbed everything mentioning the Bears on his Instagram account. That included photos and it’s not a good sign for the franchise.

However, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Robinson is frustrated with the state of talks about a new contract but there isn’t a trade request as of now:

#Bears WR Allen Robinson has removed references to the team from his social media — a reflection of his frustration over the state of talks on a new contract, sources say. No trade request as of now, and Chicago has a history of getting extensions done. Stay tuned. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JKbhKEqYoX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020

General Manager Ryan Pace has a history of getting extensions done before the season starts including most recently Charles Leno Jr. and Cody Whitehair. But that didn’t happen in this unusual offseason and now Robinson’s frustrations are showing.

The receiver has made it clear that he wants to stay in Chicago for the long term and get a deal done. He’s established himself as a true No. 1 receiver in this offense and showed the Bears he still had it, just two years removed from suffering a torn ACL.

In 2019, Robinson turned in his best season as a member of the franchise finishing the year with 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and 7 touchdowns. He’s been productive throughout his career despite having Blake Bortles and Mitch Trubisky as his primary quarterbacks in Jacksonville and Chicago.

This isn’t good news for now but the Bears do have time to get something done before he’s set to be a free agent in the 2021 offseason. They better move fast as Robinson could eventually ask for a trade.