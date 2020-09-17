Chicago White Sox officially clinch playoff berth

For the first time since 2008, the Chicago White Sox are in the playoffs.

With their 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon, the White Sox not only continued their roll but they also clinched a playoff spot in the process. Chicago is the first AL team to clinch a playoff spot for the playoffs and have a two game lead on Oakland for the No. 1 seed:

The White Sox have been red hot as of late, going 8-2 over their last 10 games and hold a three game lead in the AL Central over Minnesota. They just took 3 of 4 from the Twins to build up their lead with just 10 games left.

After a sluggish start, the White Sox really turned it on in August backed by their awesome lineup full of big bats and a rotation that has pitched well behind Dallas Keuchel and Lucas Giolito.

Now, Chicago tries to win the AL Central and top seed in the playoffs as MLB has reformatted for this year. If they do get the No. 1 seed, they will play No. 8 which is currently Cleveland.