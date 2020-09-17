Robert Quinn likely to return for Chicago Bears in Week 2

Chicago Bears fans had to wait at least a week to see their new free-agent prize Robert Quinn rush the passer. The 30-year-old Quinn missed the Bears’ dramatic comeback win over Detroit in Week 1 due to an ankle injury and Chicago’s pass rush suffered a bit.

But the team should be getting a big boost in Week 2 as they prepare for the New York Giants on Sunday.

Quinn has returned to practice for the Bears and although being listed as “limited” with that ankle injury, it’s good news that he has returned. He suffered that injury in the team’s scrimmage at Solider Field at the end of August and has been sidelined since. The other good news is that if the Bears were iffy about Quinn playing soon, he would have been placed on Injured Reserve ahead of Week 1.

Head coach Matt Nagy remains optimistic that Quinn will indeed return:

“I think with Robert Quinn this week, most likely be limited but we’re going to get a good chance to be able to see him today,” Nagy said in Wednesday’s press conference. “So I don’t know to what capacity yet, we’ll kind of see where that goes and how he is, but just to fill you in there.”

Getting Quinn back would be a big addition to this defense as they really struggled to rush the passer in Week 1. Khalil Mack was getting pressure but couldn’t finish the sacks as Matthew Stafford was getting the football out quick and the Lions decided to chip Mack on the edge.

Quinn finished with 12.5 sacks in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys and was expected to be a legit pass-rush option opposite of Mack, something the Bears didn’t have with Leonard Floyd.

Stay tuned for more on Quinn in the coming days leading up to kickoff on Sunday.