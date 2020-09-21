Latest:

CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

BULLS 

Chicago Bulls set to trim head coaching candidate list down to 3

CCS Staff 0 Comments ,

As the NBA Playoffs continue on with the conference finals, the Chicago Bulls are narrowing down their coaching search to a few candidates.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bulls are expected to cut their list down to three finalists. Charania reported that the Bulls will begin those final interviews soon… Here is what Charania wrote via Bulls Gold on Twitter:

Among the names that Charania listed as strong candidates are: Wes Unseld, Ime Udoka, Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson. Most notably left off is Miami assistant Dan Craig, a candidate that many thought could make a push to land the job.

If we had to pick a favorite now, I would go with Unseld. He’s the name that keeps popping up among insiders and those close to the organization and he’s right there at the top.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *