Chicago Bulls set to trim head coaching candidate list down to 3

As the NBA Playoffs continue on with the conference finals, the Chicago Bulls are narrowing down their coaching search to a few candidates.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bulls are expected to cut their list down to three finalists. Charania reported that the Bulls will begin those final interviews soon… Here is what Charania wrote via Bulls Gold on Twitter:

This is the part that covers the Bulls coaching update from @ShamsCharania Looks like Dan Craig isn't a finalist in the process. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/zF7Zdb2Osr — Bulls Gold (@BullsGold) September 21, 2020

Among the names that Charania listed as strong candidates are: Wes Unseld, Ime Udoka, Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson. Most notably left off is Miami assistant Dan Craig, a candidate that many thought could make a push to land the job.

If we had to pick a favorite now, I would go with Unseld. He’s the name that keeps popping up among insiders and those close to the organization and he’s right there at the top.