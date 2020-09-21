Eddie Jackson lets out frustrations after Pick-6 is taken away

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson almost had his first Pick-6 since the 2018 season on Sunday when he intercepted New York Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter. Jackson took the interception to the house and it would have secured the Bears win right there.

But then it was called back. Jackson was called for pass interference as the referees say he got to the receiver too early, making contact creating the interception.

In slo-mo, it looked like Eddie Jackson hit TE Kaden Smith early. See for yourself. Though could see how, in the speed of the game, BoJack felt like he timed it right. pic.twitter.com/LpieoI0wAu — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) September 21, 2020

Instead of a pick-6 it gave the Giants another chance and while the Bears held them off, Jackson wasn’t happy with the call. The safety took to Twitter to express his frustrations and revealed that the ref who made the call even owned up to his mistake by saying “my bad”.

Worst Call I Ever Seen Ref Had The Nerves To Say His Bad…smh — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack39) September 20, 2020

How do we hold refs accountable when they make calls like that — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack39) September 20, 2020

Despite not finding the end zone, Jackson is still playing at a very high level for the Bears and continues to be one of the top safeties in the game. With his style of play, he’s eventually going to get his hands on a pass and take it to the house.

Stay tuned.