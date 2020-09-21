Michael Jordan to co-own NASCAR team with Denny Hamlin

Basketball icon and former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is investing in NASCAR. Jordan will co-own a racing team with Denny Hamlin and they already have their first driver for the 2021 series.

On Monday night news broke that Jordan was getting into the racing business with Hamlin and they have hired driver Bubba Wallace as their first driver for the new team.

Tonight, I’m excited to announce MJ and I are starting a new, single car @NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Deciding on a driver was easy – it had to be @BubbaWallace. pic.twitter.com/nIJv0X6ZOX — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 22, 2020

While Jordan will be the majority owner of the team, Hamlin will be the minority owner. The two are close friends and have been connected via Jordan Brand for years now. Hamlin has expressed interest in owning a team and now has teamed up with “His Airness”.

“I think that I’m always looking towards what I’m going to do after my driving career is over,” Hamlin said via NASCAR.com. “I’ve got some great partners that support me and my decisions in what I will do for years to come.”

Wallace will be the driver of the single car team after finishing with five Top 10’s this year. He has 105 career starts at NASCAR’s top level, all of them with RPM.