Chicago Bulls to hire Billy Donovan as the next head coach

The Chicago Bulls have their new head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls are set to name Billy Donovan their next head coach replacing Jim Boylen who was fired last month.

Donovan joins the Bulls after spending five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder posting a record of 243-157 while making the playoffs for all five years. Prior to that, Donovan spent 25 seasons as the head coach of the Florida Gators, winning two national championships, four Final Fours and won three SEC Coach of the Year awards.

Following the hiring, President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas released a quote about the hiring of Billy Donovan: “The success that he has sustained over the course of his coaching career puts him on a different level. We feel his ability to help his players reach their potential, both individually and collectively, will mesh well with our roster.”

Donovan will take over a team that is still rebuilding but has some young, talented players in Coby White, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Wendell Carter. He will be tasked with getting this team to the next step and become a playoff team here in the new season that could start in January.

 

