Fire Red IV highlights Jordan Brand 2020 Holiday releases

With the season officially turning to Autumn, we are closer and closer to the Holidays. This year, Jordan Brand is bringing the heat once again with their Holiday 2020 lineup they unveiled on Wednesday morning.

This Holiday, Jordan Brand will drop 12 releases over 7 different Air Jordan silhouettes including a few retros, women’s exclusives and a few pairs sporting new tech and material. Either way, there will be something for every Air Jordan fan in the coming months.

The biggest news is the announcement of the “Fire Red” Air Jordan IV making its return this year. The colorway goes back to its roots from 1989 coming with a Nike Air hangtag and OG packaging and releases in full family sizing. In addition to the Fire Red and Black accents, a white leather upper appears on the shoe and it will be the first release with the Nike Air branding. This model will drop on November 27th with a price tag of $200.

Take a look at the releases below with a brief description:

Air Jordan I Retro HI OG CO.JP

Release date: Holiday 2020 ($170)

First released in 2001, accompanying the Metallic Silver Air Jordan I HI OG CO.JP, the Midnight Navy colorway returns for a global release. One of the first HI OGs to use Navy coloring, this model was popular with skateboarders and worn by Nike SB athletes when Nike SB first formed in the early 2000s. The shoe features a metallic silver Swoosh and a jewel-finished Wings logo, and releases in full family sizing.

Women’s Air Jordan I HI OG

Release Date: October 15 ($170)

Inspired by MJ’s iconic 63-point playoff game in Boston in 1986, the Women’s Air Jordan I HI OG focuses on progress, not perfection. The shoe flaunts a raw construction with unstitched eyelets and rich, genuine matted Lucky Green leather. The shoe, which comes in full family sizing, also features a parquet floor-inspired insole reminiscent of the old Boston court.

Air Jordan I Retro HI OG Dark Mocha



Release Date: October 31 ($170)

This Air Jordan I HI OG employs a new twist on a familiar color scheme: Dark Mocha. A colorway with rich history in the Jordan Brand, the crisp color blocking on genuine nubuck leather gives this model a clean and classic look. The shoe comes in men’s and grade school sizing.

Air Jordan I Retro HI OG

Release Date: November 30 ($170)

Straight from the vault, this HI OG takes inspiration from an elusive Friends and Family Air Jordan I in the 1980s that later came to life in 2003 as an Air Jordan I Mid. At the time, that Mid was amongst the first patent leather Air Jordan Is released from Jordan Brand. An OG satin woven label and glossy black and gold patent leather cover the model from heel to toe. It will be available in men’s and grade school sizing.

Air Jordan III Retro

Release Date: TBD

Releasing outside of North America, this take on the Air Jordan III employs a black genuine leather upper with accents of purple and orange on the midsole, ankle and tongue. Gray cement elephant print finishes the look.

Air Jordan IV Retro Fire Red

Release Date: November 27 ($200)

The classic returns with OG color blocking, shape and details loyal to its original 1989 specs. The shoe comes with a Nike Air hangtag and OG packaging and releases in full family sizing.

Air Jordan IV Deep Ocean



Release Date: Holiday 2020 ($190)

Dressed in a combination of canvas and twill materials assembled in quilt-like patchwork fashion, this take on the Air Jordan IV features beautiful prints and textures inspired by Japanese craftwork and design. The model releases outside of North America.

Air Jordan V What The

Release Date: November

Continuing the celebration of the Air Jordan V’s 30-year anniversary, this “What The” edition of the iconic model mixes a variety of the silhouette’s past non-OG colorways and material plays including the Jordan V “Tokyo,” “Raging Bull,” “Green Bean,” “Army Olive” and “Quai 54,” among others. The shoes are completed by embroidered logos from the “Shanghai” and “Tokyo” colorways. The model releases in men’s and grade school sizing.

Women’s Air Jordan VIII

Release Date: TBD

This Women’s Air Jordan VIII features the iconic chenille fabric patch on the tongue, smooth premium and suede leather, and is draped in rich Burgundy, a color deeply rooted in Jordan Brand history.

Air Jordan XII

Release Date: December 26 ($190)

Flipping the iconic black and red colors of the OG, this take on the Air Jordan XII puts a subtle color twist on the classic model. The shoe features a genuine red suede upper, an OG faux lizard-print mudguard, a woven label and is topped off with matte chrome finishes on the eyelets. The shoe also comes in OG packaging and releases in full family sizing.

Air Jordan XII Retro Concord



Release Date: October 24 ($190)

Another fresh spin on a classic model, this Air Jordan XII combines iconic Concord purple, a color rich in Jumpman history, with a genuine black suede upper. The model comes with an OG faux lizard-print mudguard, chrome finished eyelets and a woven label. The shoe releases in men’s and grade school sizing.

Air Jordan XIII Retro

Release Date: December 19 ($190)

This refreshed take on the Air Jordan XIII employs a black reflective textile upper with Hyper Royal accents and detailing. With a microfiber tongue and familiar holographic eye, this model comes with OG packaging and releases in full family sizing.