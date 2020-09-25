Chicago Bears announce new partnership with PointsBet

Mobile sports betting has taken over in Illinois and the latest company to make their presence is PointsBet.

Most recently PointsBet has been popping up in Illinois and more specifically the Chicagoland area with advertisements as they look to enter the market. But now, they are getting involved with a professional sports franchise based in the Windy City.

On Friday, the Chicago Bears announced that they have reached an agreement to make PointsBet the club’s first betting sponsor. PointsBet will gain full usage of Chicago Bears IP, marks and logos, as well as sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility across various digital assets.

“As we break into the sports betting category for the first time, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome PointsBet to the Bears family as a Proud Partner,” said Chicago Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips. “This deal will bring fans a new way to interact with and cheer on the club.”

PointsBet recently launched a mobile app for Illinois sports bettors and will debut four sites in the Chicagoland area with sportsbook: Hawthorne Race Course (Stickney, IL) represents the flagship retail location, and additional off-track betting (OTB) premium sportsbooks will debut in Prospect Heights, Oakbrook Terrace, and Crestwood.

“The PointsBet team is incredibly excited to become the first legal sportsbook partner in Chicago Bears history. We are teaming up with a first-class organization, supported by extremely passionate fans,” noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. “Since launching our fast and differentiated mobile sports betting app in Illinois, we’ve been thrilled by the reception from Chicago sports bettors. We’ve always viewed Illinois to be a supreme market opportunity for the PointsBet brand, and we look forward to increasing our presence alongside famed partners in the Chicago Bears.”

The Bears are the latest team in Chicago to partner up with a betting company as the Cubs announced their partnership with DraftKings earlier in the month.