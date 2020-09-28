Matt Nagy names Nick Foles starting quarterback for Chicago Bears

It didn’t take long for Nick Foles to become the starting quarterback in Chicago. After losing out in the offseason QB battle to Mitch Trubisky, Foles is now the starter for Week 4.

Foles replaced Trubisky in the Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons, taking over in the second half and helping lead Chicago to a thrilling comeback win over the Falcons. The quarterback threw for 188 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception in his one half on Sunday. Now, he will get a full game as head coach Matt Nagy officially named him the starter for Week 4.

Coach Nagy announces that Nick Foles will be our starter for Week 4 against the Colts. pic.twitter.com/YxGulXVr0B — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2020

The Bears acquired Foles from Jacksonville for a fourth-round pick back in March, bringing him in for a competition with Trubisky. But with an unusual offseason, he fell behind in the race and eventually lost to Trubisky.

However, with a 3-0 Bears team off to a good start on the year, Foles has the chance to lead this team for the rest of the season and get them to the playoffs.