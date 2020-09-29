David Ross names Kyle Hendricks Game 1 starter

In his first postseason as manager of the Chicago Cubs, David Ross is going with The Professor as his Game 1 starter vs. the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Ross made the decision to make Kyle Hendricks his Game 1 starter for the Wild Card series opener on Tuesday, and also announced that Yu Darvish will get the nod in Game 2 on Thursday. With Hendricks and Darvish going in the first two games, it sets the Cubs rotation up nicely for this quick three-game series.

Cubs make it official. Kyle Hendricks to start Game 1. Yu Darvish Game 2. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 29, 2020

The manager really could have gone either way with Game 1 as their really was no bad option seeing who the other guy would be for Game 2. He even went on to say that he feels like the club has two aces going into this postseason.

Hendricks was 6-5 with a 2.88 ERA including 64 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched for the Cubs this season. He got off to a fantastic start, pitching a complete game shutout against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of the year. Darvish finished the season with an 8-3 record, posting a 2.01 ERA while striking out 93 in 76 innings pitched.