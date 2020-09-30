Jordan Brand announces new content series “REAL TALK”
Jordan Brand is upping their game with a new content series coming to YouTube and Instagram here in early October. The show, dubbed “REAL TALK”, is a content series dedicated to highlighting key issues facing the Black Community, with a focus on education and awareness, while encouraging voting, community involvement and economic and social justice reform advocacy.
Each episode will feature Jordan Brand employees, athletes and Michael Jordan, all expressing the Brand’s overall stance and unwavering commitment to drive actionable change across our entire Black Community Commitment.
The first episode, which launches on October 7th will feature special guests Chris Paul, Jordan Brand family member, and Baratunde Thurston, writer and activist. Take a look at the trailer below:
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Airing October 7, Jordan Real Talk, Jordan Brand’s new content series, will highlight key issues facing the Black Community and how to drive actionable solutions. Hosted by social commentator Angela Rye, Jordan Real Talk provides a platform for education and action through conversations featuring Jordan family athletes and influencers, journalists, social justice experts and community activists. Head to our story to subscribe for the latest episodes. @naacp_ldf @blackvotersmtr
“We know our commitment requires action, not just words, and we are already seeing signs that change is possible when inspiration meets action,” said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “We will continue to do our part to create actionable and meaningful change to bring equal justice and opportunity for Black people and all people of color.”
Be on the lookout for more episodes from “REAL TALK” beginning October 7th.