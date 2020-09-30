Jordan Brand announces new content series “REAL TALK”

Jordan Brand is upping their game with a new content series coming to YouTube and Instagram here in early October. The show, dubbed “REAL TALK”, is a content series dedicated to highlighting key issues facing the Black Community, with a focus on education and awareness, while encouraging voting, community involvement and economic and social justice reform advocacy.

Each episode will feature Jordan Brand employees, athletes and Michael Jordan, all expressing the Brand’s overall stance and unwavering commitment to drive actionable change across our entire Black Community Commitment.

The first episode, which launches on October 7th will feature special guests Chris Paul, Jordan Brand family member, and Baratunde Thurston, writer and activist. Take a look at the trailer below: