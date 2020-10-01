‘Keepin It 100’ Podcast: Episode 5 – Bears vs Indianapolis with Mark Grote from WSCR

Join Draft Dr. Phil Ottochian and Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw for “Keepin It 100”!

The Bears somehow roll into Week 4 at 3-0 to take on the Indianapolis Colts. Can Nick Foles reinvigorate the offense? How will the defense hold up against a suddenly humming Colts offense? Join the guys as they discuss all this and more with Mark Grote from WSCR!

You can listen to the new podcast below:

And watch the replay here: