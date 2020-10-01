NFL Chicago Bears Nike Pegasus 37 Running Shoe OUT NOW!
We are just a few weeks into the 2020 NFL season and the Chicago Bears are off to a hot start with a 3-0 record. While the Bears are unbeaten, they have already made a change at quarterback as Nick Foles has replaced Mitch Trubisky and will be the starter moving forward. The schedule does get tougher, so the Bears will have to play better as the year goes on but how can we complain about this start?
Each year, Nike releases a new shoe with NCAA and NFL team colorways on them and this year is really no different. For the 2020 season, Nike is decking out the Pegasus 37 Running shoe in team colors, allowing you to support your favorite team on your feet!
On Thursday, the latest Nike Pegasus 37 Running Shoe released with an NFL touch to it. Nike has dressed this shoe in special team colors including one of the Chicago Bears which you can see below:
The sneaker “features an all-new forefoot cushioning unit and foam which provides unparalleled responsiveness,” according to its description. “It returns with perforations and engineered mesh in the upper for targeted breathability across high-heat areas. A slimmer heel collar and tongue with your team’s logo reduce bulk without compromising comfort, while exposed Flywire cables give you a snug fit at higher speeds.”
