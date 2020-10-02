Report: Chicago Bears told Patrick Mahomes he was QB1?

The 2017 NFL Draft will sadly be talked about for years to come as it could have been a difference maker for the Chicago Bears and the franchise. We all know the story by now. The Bears traded up one spot to draft Mitch Trubisky as Ryan Pace and his scouts believed he was the best quarterback in this draft. But since then, Trubisky has been benched, losing his job to Nick Foles in Week 3 and he’s had to watch Patrick Mahomes win an MVP, Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. Oh, that DeShaun Watson guy is pretty good in Houston too. It’s not Trubisky’s fault the Bears traded up for him. It’s also not his fault that he’s in the class with a likely Hall of Fame quarterback who has a path of potentially being one of the greatest ever. In fact a lot of scouts and fans had Trubisky ahead of both Mahomes and Watson, considering him the safest bet of the three. As the years go on, more and more comes out about that 2017 NFL Draft and the latest revealed something new. Bleacher Report’s Kayln Kahler wrote a really good piece Friday on that 2017 NFL Draft and revealed that Ryan Pace actually told Mahomes he was their top QB in the draft…..

To pile on to the draft regret, league sources say that sometime in early March of that year, the Bears told Mahomes that he was their top quarterback in the class, and gave Mahomes the strong presumption they would take him. This further explains why Mahomes counted to 10 on his fingers after passing for a touchdown at Soldier Field last season. “10” for his draft position, a message to the team who passed on their “top quarterback.” The Bears’ interest in Mahomes was real, but the conversation with Mahomes that he was their top QB may have been a smokescreen to throw people off the scent of their actual top quarterback.

Ouch. That one hurts.

Now, the ending is also interesting as well and does make some sense. Maybe Pace was trying to out-smart everyone and feared that teams would jump on Trubisky. It also could explain why he traded draft capitol to move up ONE spot and grab him.

Either way, it’s an all-time miss that Pace and the Bears will have to live with forever.