Latest:

CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

WHITE SOX 

BREAKING: Chicago White Sox fire Rick Renteria

CCS Staff 0 Comments ,

The Chicago White Sox reached the postseason for the first time since the 2008 season and despite it being a first-round exit at the hands of Oakland, the team does have a bright future. But that future will be without manager Rick Renteria.

The franchise announced on Monday morning that they were “mutually parting ways” with Renteria, ending his reign after a few years with the club.

Despite a 35-25 record and a playoff appearance, the White Sox were not satisfied with Renteria’s managing especially down the stretch where they lost some key games. His decision to pull the starter early on in Game 3 backfired due to an injury and Renteria was criticized for it.

Now, the big offseason goal for the White Sox is to find a manager that can take a very talented team to the next level and get them to the World Series.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *