BREAKING: Chicago White Sox fire Rick Renteria

The Chicago White Sox reached the postseason for the first time since the 2008 season and despite it being a first-round exit at the hands of Oakland, the team does have a bright future. But that future will be without manager Rick Renteria.

The franchise announced on Monday morning that they were “mutually parting ways” with Renteria, ending his reign after a few years with the club.

The Chicago White Sox and Manager Rick Renteria have agreed to part ways following the 2020 season — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 12, 2020

Despite a 35-25 record and a playoff appearance, the White Sox were not satisfied with Renteria’s managing especially down the stretch where they lost some key games. His decision to pull the starter early on in Game 3 backfired due to an injury and Renteria was criticized for it.

Now, the big offseason goal for the White Sox is to find a manager that can take a very talented team to the next level and get them to the World Series.