How to Spread Bet on the NHL

Spread betting helps hockey fans dial up the excitement they feel when watching a big NHL game unfold. It might initially seem more complicated than traditional, fixed-odds betting, but spread betting is actually very simple. We have broken down the basics of spread betting to help you enjoy this popular pursuit. The Difference Between Fixed-Odds and Spread Betting You have two options when placing a bet on a hockey game: a fixed-odds bet or a spread bet. Let’s say the Chicago Blackhawks are playing against the Boston Bruins. A fixed-odds betting site might offer -110 (1.91) on over 5.5 goals in the game, and -110 on under 5.5 goals in the game. If you bet $100 on over 5.5 goals, you would make a $91 profit if your prediction proved to be correct. You would lose $100 if there were fewer than 5.5 goals in the game. This is a fixed-odds bet, because you know exactly how much you stand to win or lose. The alternative would be to check out the Total Goals Index at a spread betting site. The site might provide a quote of 5.4-5.6 goals in the game. You could then sell at 5.4 if you think there will be 5 or fewer goals in the game, or sell at 5.6 if you believe there will be 6 or more goals in the game. If you buy for $100 at 5.6, and it ends up 4-3 to the Blackhawks, you would make a $140 profit. That is because there would be 7 goals in total, and 7 is 1.4 greater than the price you bought at. That is then multiplied by your stake to calculate your profit (7 – 5.6 = 1.4 and 1.4 x $100 = $140).

If there were 8 goals in the game, you would make a $240 profit. If there were 9 goals, you would make a $340 profit and so on. However, if there were just 5 goals, you would incur a loss of $60, as 5 is 0.6 below the price you bought at. That figure is multiplied by your stake to calculate your loss, so you would lose $160 if there were 4 goals in total, and so on.

With spread betting, the more right you are, the more you win. You are essentially pitting your wits against the oddsmakers at the spread betting site, and deciding whether they have gone too high or too low in their prediction.

Spread Betting Benefits and Examples

If you placed a fixed-odds wager at -110 on over 5.5 goals, you would be thrilled if a sixth goal was scored in the second period. However, you might then start to lose interest. However, if you bought at 5.6, you would remain hooked until the very end of the game, as each additional goal scored would increase your profit.

Spread betting also provides hockey fans with the option to earn a large profit from a relatively small stake. Bettors like the wealth of possible outcomes that spread betting provides.

However, you must remember that you can also incur large losses, so you have to be careful. Many bettors like to use both fixed-odds betting and spread betting throughout the course of an NHL season. Spread betting provides you with a number of unique wagering options, which is exciting.

They include the popular Supremacy Index. If the Edmonton Oilers are expected to win a game against the Minnesota Wild at home, you might see Edmonton given a Supremacy Index spread of 1.2-1.4. If you think the Oilers will surge to a comfortable victory, buy at 1.4. If they win by 2 goals, you earn a profit equivalent to 0.6 times your stake. If they win by 3 goals, you earn a profit of 1.6 times your stake, and so on.

If you think Minnesota will play well, sell at 1.2. If you were to sell at 1.2 for $100, and the Wild lost by a single goal, you would make a $20 profit. If they won by two goals, you would make a $320 profit.

You can also check out the 100 Index, which sees the winning team given 100 points and the losing team gets zero points. There are player goal spreads, handicaps, first match goals, total goal minutes and much more.

NHL Spread Betting Tips

Arm yourself with a thorough understanding of spread betting before taking the plunge. You can learn more about the basics of spread betting and then find markets that appeal to you.

Remember that the amount you stand to win or lose is not fixed. Be sensible with the amount you wager. If you are selling for $20 on 4.4 total goals, the most you stand to lose is $88 in the event of a 0-0 tie. However, if you buy for $20 on a team at 76-79 in the 100 Index, you could lose $1,580 if unsuccessful, so you might want to lower your stake in that instance.

Take advantage of welcome bonus offers, as that will help you generate an overall profit. Keep track of your results and practice sensible bankroll management. You should also consider in-play spread betting. The oddsmakers can conduct a detailed analysis of each game before releasing pre-match spread betting quotes, but once the action begins, they are reacting as quickly as you are, so you might be able to catch them out.