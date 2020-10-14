Latest betting odds have Bears as favorites to land Le’Veon Bell

Reports circulated earlier in the week that the New York Jets were seeking to trade running back Le’Veon Bell after a disappointing start to the 2020 NFL season. But on Tuesday, the Jets figured enough is enough and released Bell.

The running back will become a free agent if he clears waivers on Wednesday and no team trades a seventh-round pick for him. With Bell on the market, many have pointed to the Bears as a potential suitor to land him and add a player to their backfield.

Now, a betting site thinks the same.

BetOnline.ag has released their updated odds on where Bell will land this season. And right there at the top with 3/1 odds are the Chicago Bears: