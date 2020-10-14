Latest betting odds have Bears as favorites to land Le’Veon Bell
Reports circulated earlier in the week that the New York Jets were seeking to trade running back Le’Veon Bell after a disappointing start to the 2020 NFL season. But on Tuesday, the Jets figured enough is enough and released Bell.
The running back will become a free agent if he clears waivers on Wednesday and no team trades a seventh-round pick for him. With Bell on the market, many have pointed to the Bears as a potential suitor to land him and add a player to their backfield.
Now, a betting site thinks the same.
BetOnline.ag has released their updated odds on where Bell will land this season. And right there at the top with 3/1 odds are the Chicago Bears:
According to @betonline_ag … Where @LeVeonBell will land:
Chicago Bears 3/1
Kansas City Chiefs 5/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15/2
Cleveland Browns 8/1
Pittsburgh Steelers 9/1
— Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) October 14, 2020
Now, this doesn’t mean the Bears will sign Bell but it’s interesting to get a gambling take on this. Chicago’s run game has struggled this season but it’s not really the running back’s fault. The offensive line has played poorly over the past two weeks but they have gone up against two of the best front sevens in the league.
Prior to that, the Bears were averaging over 130 yards per game on the ground in their first three. There’s hope the run game gets going again but will it be with the combination of David Montgomery and Bell?
