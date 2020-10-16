The Big Red Bus – Episode 34 – Prospect Breakdown of Jalen Smith & Aaron Nesmith
See Red Fred and the Podfather Doug Thonus discuss the Lakers title, and breakdown prospects Jalen Smith and Aaron Nesmith.
1:00 It was a year ago today
2:30 The Lakers win the Title
15:00 See Red Fred is falling in love with __.
18:00 Jalen Rasheed Smith is an American basketball player. He played college basketball for the Maryland Terrapins. Born: March 16, 2000 (age 20 years), Portsmouth, VA Height: 6′ 10″ Weight: 225 lbs Position: Power forward Number: 25 (Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball) Education: University of Maryland (2018–2020), Mount Saint Joseph High School
23:00 Aaron Joshua Nesmith played college basketball for the Vanderbilt Commodores. Born: October 16, 1999 (age 21 years), Charleston, SC Height: 6′ 6″ Weight: 213 lbs Position: Small forward Education: Porter-Gaud School
33:00 2013 Top Five Re-Draft