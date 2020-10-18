Nick Foles has awesome quote about Meek Mill

The Chicago Bears are 5-1 after a big win over the Carolina Panthers on the road as they now sit atop the NFC North following the Green Bay Packers’ loss to Tampa Bay. The Bears are now 2-1 in games that Nick Foles has started in but it’s the defense that is getting it done with another dominant performance.

Following the game, Foles met the media at the podium and was pretty fired up. Even with the win, Foles knows that this offense needs to get better but he wasn’t going to let that spoil his celebration. In an animated post game, Foles explained how fun it is winning with this team and even dropped the mention of rapper Meek Mill.

The Bears apparently played Meek’s hit song “Dreams and Nightmares” which was the anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl run a few years back when Foles won MVP. He dropped this awesome quote about it too:

I can’t wait to take a nap on the plane. But I am hitting a little bit of adrenaline right now. But once I hit that bus and that plane I’ll be out. I think it’s the conversations in the locker room with my teammates. We were able to get a Meek Mill song on in the locker room, it reminded me of Philly a little bit, so that, I’m not gonna like, got my juices flowing so shout out to Meek. But yeah. What was it, Dreams and Nightmares? It brought back a memory for me that was exciting and then we were – I might’ve even got up and danced a little bit. I’m used to, I’m more country, maybe some Christian rap. But I’ll tell you what, when Meek comes on with that song, I get rolling.

I honestly didn’t know there was such a thing as Christian rap but picturing Foles in the locker room getting fired up to Meek Mill is awesome. As long as the Bears keep winning, Club Dub will go on.