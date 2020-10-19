Chicago Bears updated playoff odds looking great through six weeks

The Chicago Bears sit at 5-1 through the first six games of the 2020 season including going 5-0 against the NFC. While the Bears haven’t put together a complete game just yet, they aren’t going to apologize for being 5-1 and atop the NFC North Division.

As you can imagine, there are some doubters in the national media about this team but with a defense that is returning to an elite level, the Bears should be considered a legit threat. Just imagine if they could figure out that offense and go on a roll….

Following their win over the Panthers, the Bears odds to make the playoffs went up in a big way. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Bears have the second-best odds to make the playoffs in the NFC. No, really…

In their updated predictions after Week 6, the site listed the five teams with the best odds of making the playoffs: