Bears face key four-game stretch that could determine the season

With a 5-1 record to start the season, the Chicago Bears are off to their best start in the Matt Nagy era as they seek a return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. But while Chicago is off to that 4-1 start, this upcoming four-game stretch could be a defining one for this season. Up next for the Bears on their schedule is the following four-game slate: Week 7 AT Los Angeles Rams

Week 8 vs. New Orleans

Week 9 AT Tennessee Titans

Week 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings The Bears are already underdogs to the Rams and could actually be underdogs to both the Saints and Titans depending on the latest odds from cobets.com. It wouldn’t shock us to see the Bears being favorites against only the Vikings in this four-game stretch. To kickoff the four-game stretch, the Bears are going to have to get it done under the lights next Monday night.

For the third-straight year, the Bears and Rams will meet in primetime after Chicago won the matchup in 2018 and the Rams took the game in 2019. Los Angeles is coming off a loss to San Francisco as they are 4-0 against the NFC East but 0-2 against every other opponent so far this season. While Los Angeles’ offense has been rolling, the 49ers defense was able to slow them down a bit and deliver them a loss.

Earning another NFC win would be huge for the Bears in terms of potential playoff tie-breakers. They will have two chances to do so in the next two games against the Rams and Saints.

But while both of those games are important, their toughest test might be against the Tennessee Titans. After six weeks, the Titans are 5-0 and one of three unbeaten teams in the NFL. They are led by a dominant rushing attack with Derrick Henry, a solid quarterback in Ryan Tannehill and a defense that can get after you and force takeaways. That’s a solid recipe for success in the NFL this year.

With this big four-game stretch coming up, we are going to learn a lot about this Bears team and if they are contenders or not. They really need a 3-1 stretch here and at worse a 2-2 stretch to stay in this division race. Only one of those road game will feature fans (Tennessee) and there’s really no advantage at Soldier Field right now, so these are still some winnable games.

Let’s see if the Bears can get into that bye week with at least 8 wins on the year.