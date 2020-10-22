Keepin It 100 Podcast – The FIRST PLACE Bears Hit the Monday Night Stage
The Bears gear up for a Monday night showdown in LA taking on the Rams. Join Draft Dr. Phil Ottochian and Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw as they break down the game and are joined by Shawn Sierra from SportsZone Chicago to go in-depth on the 5-1 first place Bears!
Listen to the episode here:
And watch the replay here:
Phil and Shayne will broadcast LIVE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET throughout the 2020 Chicago Bears season. Make sure to check out the live shows as well as our official Chicago Bears message board!
Also, make sure to subscribe to Keepin’ It 100 on Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, IHeart and every major podcasting platform!