Bears’ rookie WR Darnell Mooney’s first purchase shows his dedication

The Chicago Bears had a need for speed as they entered the 2020 offseason and attempted to address that need by selecting former Tulane receiver Darnell Mooney in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

So far, Mooney has been a pleasant surprise for the offense despite only having 21 receptions for 236 yards and just one touchdown through seven games. He’s been open more times that not and both Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles have missed on him throws where he’s had his man beat.

There’s also the work ethic that receivers coach Mike Furrey as well as his teammates have raved about and this latest story is just another example.

In an interview with ChicagoBears.com, the rookie receiver revealed what his first purchase was after signing his rookie deal with the franchise: