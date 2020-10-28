Bears’ rookie WR Darnell Mooney’s first purchase shows his dedication
The Chicago Bears had a need for speed as they entered the 2020 offseason and attempted to address that need by selecting former Tulane receiver Darnell Mooney in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
So far, Mooney has been a pleasant surprise for the offense despite only having 21 receptions for 236 yards and just one touchdown through seven games. He’s been open more times that not and both Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles have missed on him throws where he’s had his man beat.
There’s also the work ethic that receivers coach Mike Furrey as well as his teammates have raved about and this latest story is just another example.
In an interview with ChicagoBears.com, the rookie receiver revealed what his first purchase was after signing his rookie deal with the franchise:
Mooney decided the best use of his first professional paycheck was to reinvest in his career. He bought a JUGS machine so he could keep working on his craft at home.
Other than that, Mooney has avoided flashy purchases.
“I haven’t had a big purchase yet,” said Mooney. “I’ve just been buying stuff for my house, furnishings and whatnot.”
Damn, that’s some dedication.
A video of Mooney using that JUGS machine while balancing on an exercise ball also surfaced on Tuesday:
Success doesn’t happen on accident. @Darnell_M1 puts work in every single day. pic.twitter.com/L22bRMfiZL
— Dr. Michael Tal Risher (@DrRisher) October 27, 2020
The future is bright for this rookie as he’s just now scratching the surface.