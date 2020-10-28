The IHSA will play the high school basketball season despite Governor Pritzker’s orders

While the Illinois high school football season was moved from the Fall to Winter, it appears as if the basketball season will go on as planned with some stipulations.

The Illinois High School Association announced that the basketball season will go on as planned, despite orders from Governor J.B. Pritzker not to play. Instead, the IHSA flat out said “F IT” and has decided to play. Chicago Sun-Times reporter Michael O’Brien, a FANTASTIC follow on Twitter, broke the story on Wednesday:

According to several sources, the Illinois High School Association will announce Wednesday that the basketball season can start as scheduled. It’s a totally unexpected move that directly contradicts the guidelines Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health outlined on Tuesday. Pritzker and the IDPH put winter sports on an indefinite hold and moved basketball from a medium-risk sport to a higher-risk sport in the IDPH guidelines. ‘‘As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘canceled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic,’’ Pritzker said in a statement. According to the IHSA calendar, basketball practices are scheduled to start on Nov. 16 and the first games can be played on Nov. 30

I have a feeling this battle isn’t over and will drag on but damn, the IHSA isn’t playing around. And that’s saying something about an organization that not many people like anyway. There will be some changes however when they do hit the court in November as players, coaches and staff must wear masks at ALL times even on the court.

It’s nice to see the IHSA pushing for sports to return for these high school kids but let’s just hope everyone stays safe during these tough times as well.