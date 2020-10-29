Chicago White Sox named Tony La Russa as manager

After a few days of speculation and reports, the Chicago White Sox have made it official.

On Thursday, the team officially announced the hiring of Tony La Russa as their next manager, just weeks after firing Ricky Renteria after a first round exit in the playoffs. But why?

The 76-year-old La Russa is now the oldest active manager in baseball and takes over a young and talented team that is trying to change the game. However, this move just seems like the complete opposite of that.