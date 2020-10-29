Chicago White Sox named Tony La Russa as manager
After a few days of speculation and reports, the Chicago White Sox have made it official.
On Thursday, the team officially announced the hiring of Tony La Russa as their next manager, just weeks after firing Ricky Renteria after a first round exit in the playoffs. But why?
The 76-year-old La Russa is now the oldest active manager in baseball and takes over a young and talented team that is trying to change the game. However, this move just seems like the complete opposite of that.
Tony La Russa, a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, the third-winningest manager in baseball history, a three-time World Series champion and a four-time winner of the Manager of the Year Award, has been named the new manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/RKP24rleHP
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 29, 2020
Not even five minutes after the White Sox announced the hiring, ESPN reporter Jeff Passan tweeted this:
The hiring of Tony La Russa has ruffled feathers in the White Sox organization. A number of employees have concerns about his ability to connect with younger players and how he will adapt to the field after being away 9 years.
This was a Jerry Reinsdorf decision. Simple as that.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2020
Yikes.
I hope this works out for the White Sox because they have a team that is built to contend for years now. However, I just can’t see the reasoning behind this move as it was all Jerry Reinsdorf.