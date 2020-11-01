Report: Chicago Bulls to meet with LaMelo Ball ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls are starting to do their homework on potential prospects for the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft set to take place later this month and the latest report has them tied to an intriguing prospect.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, point guard LaMelo Ball is set to meet with the teams that hold a Top 4 pick, including the Chicago Bulls:

This was the first meeting Ball had conducted. He is tentatively scheduled to interview with the Golden State Warriors early next week; they have the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. The expectation is that Ball also will interview with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, who pick third and fourth.

Ball has already met with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors but is now set to meet with the Charlotte Hornets and Bulls ahead of the draft. The date for the meetings are unknown but with rumors swirling that Ball could fall out of the Top 3, he would be a very intriguing option for the Bulls who are just looking to add a dynamic scorer to their roster.

The prospect is the younger brother of current New Orleans’ point guard Lonzo Ball and had a unique journey to the NBA. He left high school to play overseas and is considered a Top 5 pick. However, the Bulls may have to move up to land him if they do indeed have their eyes on him.

