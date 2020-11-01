The Chicago Bears jumped out to a 13-3 lead over the New Orleans Saints late in the first half. But since then, it’s been a meltdown for the home team at Soldier Field.

Things then hit a boiling point as wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected for throwing two haymakers at Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Check out Wims approach him from behind and deliver two haymakers after Gardner-Johnson poked Anthony Miller in the eye:

Absolutely no one: Javon Wims: pic.twitter.com/x9ysum2ElV — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) November 1, 2020

Ouch.

Wims (rightfully so) was ejected as that is just uncalled for. The Bears were facing a 2nd and 5 but the 15-yard penalty forced them into a 3rd and 20. Quarterback Nick Foles was then intercepted on the next play.