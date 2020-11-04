White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Wins Gold Glove Award

Yes, you read that headline right. Luis Robert secured the AL center fielder Gold Glove Tuesday and the rookie delivered on expectations for the South Side.

Robert beat out Byron Buxton from the Twin and Ramon Laureano from the Athletics and is the first rookie to win a Gold Glove since Nolan Arenado back in 2013. He’s also the first White Sox rookie to win the award since Tommie Agee in 1966. Yeah, it’s been a long time. Among AL CF’s:

He led in total chances

He led in putouts

He was tied for 4th in assists

Only had one error

He had a .944 fielding percentage

He was 4th in dWAR with a 1.0

He also covered more than his fair share of the outfield with Eloy out there in LF…

Luis Robert was obviously thrilled with the honor: