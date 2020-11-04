White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Wins Gold Glove Award
Yes, you read that headline right. Luis Robert secured the AL center fielder Gold Glove Tuesday and the rookie delivered on expectations for the South Side.
Robert beat out Byron Buxton from the Twin and Ramon Laureano from the Athletics and is the first rookie to win a Gold Glove since Nolan Arenado back in 2013. He’s also the first White Sox rookie to win the award since Tommie Agee in 1966. Yeah, it’s been a long time. Among AL CF’s:
- He led in total chances
- He led in putouts
- He was tied for 4th in assists
- Only had one error
- He had a .944 fielding percentage
- He was 4th in dWAR with a 1.0
He also covered more than his fair share of the outfield with Eloy out there in LF…
Luis Robert was obviously thrilled with the honor:
“I have always dreamed of winning a Gold Glove, so this is a dream come true. I joked around this season with Yolmer Sánchez about the possibility of winning it one day and being a Gold Glover like him. I felt happy with my defense, but I know I can do more and be better. I have to thank Daryl Boston because he helped me adjust to the big leagues and taught me to take better advantage of my defensive skills. This award is a motivation for me.”
It’s still crazy that Yolmer won that Gold Glove last year and the Sox released him, before ultimately bringing him back.
Robert is also up for AL Rookie of the Year which will be announced next Monday. It’s a great start for what promises to be an outstanding career, but Sox fans are hoping it’s only the beginning.