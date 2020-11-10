Report: Would Chicago Bulls trade up for LaMelo Ball

With the 2020 NBA Draft just a few weeks away, there hasn’t been much buzz connecting the Chicago Bulls to many prospects. The Bulls have kept things tight inside their circle in terms of what prospects they are potentially targeting.

However, one name continues to draw a lot of buzz around the league and has been connected to the Bulls: LaMelo Ball.

The guard is a very intriguing prospect that has that interesting backstory due to his father, LaVar, and his brother Lonzo who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-7, 181-pound Ball is the most polarising player in this league and is entering this draft after playing in Australia averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He’s very talented with good offensive skills including ball handling and scoring. He does need some work on the defensive side of the ball, but it’s something that could be taught with hard work.

As it stands now, Ball is being mocked in the Top 3 and some have him going No. 1 to Minnesota. But could the Bulls potentially make a draft-day move to land him? It’s becoming a serious thought.