Report: Would Chicago Bulls trade up for LaMelo Ball
With the 2020 NBA Draft just a few weeks away, there hasn’t been much buzz connecting the Chicago Bulls to many prospects. The Bulls have kept things tight inside their circle in terms of what prospects they are potentially targeting.
However, one name continues to draw a lot of buzz around the league and has been connected to the Bulls: LaMelo Ball.
The guard is a very intriguing prospect that has that interesting backstory due to his father, LaVar, and his brother Lonzo who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-7, 181-pound Ball is the most polarising player in this league and is entering this draft after playing in Australia averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He’s very talented with good offensive skills including ball handling and scoring. He does need some work on the defensive side of the ball, but it’s something that could be taught with hard work.
As it stands now, Ball is being mocked in the Top 3 and some have him going No. 1 to Minnesota. But could the Bulls potentially make a draft-day move to land him? It’s becoming a serious thought.
Bulls insider K.C. Johnson talked on Tuesday that if the Bulls really want to add Ball to their roster, they might have to make a draft-day trade to land him. Listen to what Johnson had to say:
Deleted a Tweet which called this fine young prospect by his brother’s name because a) I’m an idiot; b) haven’t had enough coffee yet.
But point remains: All signs point to Bulls needing to trade up if LaMelo Ball is their guy. https://t.co/ver7ltETZN
— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 10, 2020
He’s not the only one, either. ESPN Draft analyst Jonathan Givony talked about the Bulls as a likely suitor for Ball, whether it be a trade up (most likely) or him falling (least likely).
It’s clear the Bulls need to upgrade the point guard position this offseason and would love to add another guard to the backcourt that features Coby White and Zach LaVine. But will it be Ball?