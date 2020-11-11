Chicago Bears already being linked to former No. 3 overall pick at QB

There are a lot of problems with the Chicago Bears offense this season as it ranks near the bottom of the league in every major stat through the first nine weeks. You can point the blame at playcalling, the run game, offensive line and even the quarterback position for these struggles. But one thing that is clear is that the Bears still haven’t found a solution at the most important position on the field. Mitch Trubisky was benched in favor of Nick Foles and since then, the offense still hasn’t looked good. You could make the argument that it looks even worse with Foles at the helm. Trubisky will be gone following this year as his fifth-year option was not picked up and Foles will likely opt in. But could the Bears go another route at the position? Albert Breer released his latest mailbag article on Wednesday where he answered some important questions around the league. Among them was the status of New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick. Breer listed a few teams that could be interested in Darnold and among them? The Bears.

But the more I’ve thought about this, the more I think that the price could wind up rising in time, because I think there’d be a lot of interest in Darnold. I could see Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Chicago, Denver and San Francisco among the suitors, and I’m assembling that list without including New England, because I think with that level of interest, there’d be no need for the Jets to even think about trading him to a division rival.

The key to this is how the Jets do the rest of the season. At 0-9, they are currently slotted in the No. 1 spot for the 2021 NFL Draft and they would have a tough time passing on Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields with that pick. If they do go that route, they would then trade Darnold similar to what the Arizona Cardinals did last year with Kyler Murray.

There’s a long way to go this season and the Jets could find themselves in a win streak. But if they continue to lose and inch closer to Lawrence, keep an eye on the Bears.