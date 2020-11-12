Jose Abreu wins 2020 AL MVP Award

M-V-PITO!

Jose Abreu has officially done it. The Chicago White Sox first baseman was named the 2020 American League MVP on Thursday night, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to win the award joining Thomas (1993-94), Dick Allen (1972) and Nellie Fox (1959).

Abreu played in all 60 games this season and helped lead the White Sox to their first playoff berth in 12 seasons. He led the majors with 60 RBIs and 148 total bases, while leading the AL with 76 hits and a .617 slugging percentage.

They call him Pito. We call him MVP. José Abreu has been named American League Most Valuable Player as voted by the Baseball Writers Association of America! pic.twitter.com/fHaCNXS7yJ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 12, 2020

Bringing back the 33-year-old Abreu for another season was a huge step for this franchise, not only for his play on the field but what he brings to the team in terms of leadership as well. Abreu is without question one of the leaders on this team and had a lot to do with the success of this season and younger players.