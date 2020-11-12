The Big Red Bus Podcast – Episode 38 – Extending Zach
See Red Fred and the Podfather Doug Thonus provide their reviews on 2 final prospects (Kira Lewis Jr. and Tyrell Terry). They also discuss a contract extension for Zach LaVine, and redraft the top 10 in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Kira Lewis Point Guard Alabama (2:20)
Kira Aundrea Lewis Jr. played college basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Born: April 6, 2001 (age 19 years)
Height: 6′ 3″
Weight: 165 lbs
Position: Point guard
Education: Hazel Green High School
Tyrell Terry played college basketball for the Stanford Cardinal. (6:50)
Born: September 28, 2000 (age 20 years)
Height: 6′ 3″
Nationality: American
Weight: 170 lbs
Position: Point guard
Education: DeLaSalle High School
Bulls Trade on Yardbarker (14:30)
Do you offer LaVine an Extension? (19:45)
2015 Redraft (23:55)
Will Lauri be in the Top 10 of our 2017 Redraft?