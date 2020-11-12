Latest:

CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

BULLS FEATURED Podcasts The Big Red Bus 

The Big Red Bus Podcast – Episode 38 – Extending Zach

Stephen Johnson 0 Comments , , , , ,

See Red Fred and the Podfather Doug Thonus provide their reviews on 2 final prospects (Kira Lewis Jr. and Tyrell Terry). They also discuss a contract extension for Zach LaVine, and redraft the top 10 in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Kira Lewis Point Guard Alabama (2:20)
Kira Aundrea Lewis Jr. played college basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Born: April 6, 2001 (age 19 years)
Height: 6′ 3″
Weight: 165 lbs
Position: Point guard
Education: Hazel Green High School

Tyrell Terry played college basketball for the Stanford Cardinal. (6:50)
Born: September 28, 2000 (age 20 years)
Height: 6′ 3″
Nationality: American
Weight: 170 lbs
Position: Point guard
Education: DeLaSalle High School

Bulls Trade on Yardbarker (14:30)

Do you offer LaVine an Extension? (19:45)

2015 Redraft (23:55)

Will Lauri be in the Top 10 of our 2017 Redraft?

Stephen Johnson

Host of ChiCitySports’ The Bear Front podcast, Stephen previously spent 8 years with ESPN Radio and as a TV reporter. He is an avid fantasy sports player and is a former Fantasy Football Expert for Chicago’s 670am The Score.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *