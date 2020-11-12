The Big Red Bus Podcast – Episode 38 – Extending Zach

See Red Fred and the Podfather Doug Thonus provide their reviews on 2 final prospects (Kira Lewis Jr. and Tyrell Terry). They also discuss a contract extension for Zach LaVine, and redraft the top 10 in the 2015 NBA Draft. Kira Lewis Point Guard Alabama (2:20)

Kira Aundrea Lewis Jr. played college basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Born: April 6, 2001 (age 19 years)

Height: 6′ 3″

Weight: 165 lbs

Position: Point guard

Education: Hazel Green High School Tyrell Terry played college basketball for the Stanford Cardinal. (6:50)

Born: September 28, 2000 (age 20 years)

Height: 6′ 3″

Nationality: American

Weight: 170 lbs

Position: Point guard

Education: DeLaSalle High School Bulls Trade on Yardbarker (14:30)

Do you offer LaVine an Extension? (19:45)

2015 Redraft (23:55)

Will Lauri be in the Top 10 of our 2017 Redraft?